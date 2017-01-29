Troopers: Injuries, entrapment reported in Anderson Co. crash - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Injuries, entrapment reported in Anderson Co. crash

Scene at Lewis Street and Hack Street. (Jan 29. 2017 FOX Carolina) Scene at Lewis Street and Hack Street. (Jan 29. 2017 FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers say multiple injuries were reported in a crash in Anderson County late Saturday night.

The call came in just before midnight.

According to troopers, the incident occurred at Lewis Street and Hack Street.

Troopers are reporting that at least one individual involved in the crash became entrapped.

We have a crew en route to the scene for more details. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

