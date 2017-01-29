Community rallies around Upstate teen, family after house fire

Abby Sampson, 13, is still fighting for her life at the Augusta Burn Center. (Courtesy: Jessica Padgett)

The Boiling Springs Fire District Chief Scott Miller said two victims were flown to the JMS Burn Center in Augusta and two other relatives were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home in Spartanburg County.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. at a home on Abernathy Road. The house, which did not have working smoke detectors, was declared a total loss. The victims were all reportedly out of the house when firefighters from Cherokee Springs and Mountain View fire departments arrived.

Miller said the victims are three teenagers and their father. The teen daughter was airlifted to the burn center and her father was transported to Spartanburg Regional, but later moved to the burn center as well.

The two teenage boys were transported via EMS to Spartanburg Regional where one was released and the other remains for treatment.

Spartanburg School District 2 identified the family members as Stephen Sampson Sr., Stephen Sampson Jr., Phillip Sampson and Abby Sampson.

Phillip and Abby are both students at Rainbow Lake Middle School and Stephen Jr. is a Boiling Springs High School student.

The district said their thoughts and prayers are with the Sampson family in their recoveries. Donations are being collected:

Many in the community have also asked where donations to this family could be made. In response to those requests, New Beginnings UMC, 201 Rainbow Lake Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29316, has agreed to serve as a drop-off point. Monetary donations can also be mailed or taken to New Beginnings in care of the Sampson Family

A district spokesperson released the following statement on behalf of the Sampsons:

Stephen Sampson Jr. was released from Spartanburg Regional Hospital today.

Stephen Sampson Sr. is being released from the Augusta Burn Unit today. Phillip Sampson was assessed and released the day of the fire. Abigail Sampson is stable but in critical condition at the Augusta Burn Unit. We want to thank the community for your continuing prayers. During this difficult time for our family we respectfully ask for privacy as we begin to heal.

At this time, Miller said the fire does not appear to be suspicious but the cause is still under investigation.

There will be a bake sale at New Beginnings United Methodist Church Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Sampson family. There is also a GoFundMe page set up to help them. You can find that by clicking here.

