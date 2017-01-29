Firefighters: No injuries after garage fire in Taylors - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters: No injuries after garage fire in Taylors

TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatch confirmed the Taylors Fire Department is responding to a fire at a structure in the 100 block of Old Rutherford Road.

The call came in just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters told our crew on the scene that a garage on the property caught fire. 

Firefighters did block off the road leading to the property while they put out the flames.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

