Coroner: 1 dead after vehicle catches fire following crash in Anderson Co.

Coroner called out to Sunday morning wreck near I-85 in Anderson Co. (FOX Carolina: 1/29/2017).

The Anderson County Coroner's office confirmed that one man has died after a wreck on River Road near I-85, mile marker 39.

The incident happened around 5:05 a.m., three miles South of Easley.

Our FOX Carolina crew on the scene reported seeing a burned out pickup truck and the Powdersville Fire Department there in response to the wreck.

All lanes of River Road were shut down on Sunday morning for nearly two hours as crews investigated.

The coroner later confirmed that 36-year-old Danis Cruz Montes from Easley was traveling South on I-85 at Exit 39 when he crossed over River Road and struck a utility pole and the car caught fire. The man was pronounced dead on scene, troopers say.

Alcohol and high speeds seemed to be factors in his death, the coroner said. Witnesses say he was swerving in and out of lanes.

Montes was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. No other cars were involved.

The incident remains under investigation.

