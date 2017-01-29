SC lawmakers react to Clemson Ph.D's return to U.S. soil

A Clemson University graduate who had been unable to return to the United States following President Donald Trump’s executive order banning citizens of seven countries to travel to the U.S. for 90 days was able to return to the US on Sunday.

Nazanin Zinouri, who recently earned a doctorate in industrial engineering, was shocked to find out that she could not return after a vacation to see her family in Tehran, Iran on Jan. 22.

The data scientist, who works for an Upstate technology firm called Modjoul, has paperwork and documents necessary to work and live in the United States and is reportedly in the process of obtaining her green card. However, the president’s executive order suspended entry into the United States for citizens of seven countries, including Iran.

After hearing about the executive order, Zinouri, who has lived in the U.S. for nearly seven years, decided to cut her vacation short and booked the first available flight back to the United States. However, her flight from Tehran to Dubai would be her last stop; she was denied getting on a flight to Washington.

Zinouri said she was swept up into a whirlwind of confusion and frustration when she was told she wouldn't be able to return to the United States as planned.

"I didn't know what to do, I didn't know what was happening, what I had to do from there and if there was anyway going back ever or not, or if everything was lost," she said.

“I was shocked, was that real? Did this happen to me? A million thoughts rushed through my mind, what happens to [my dog] Dexter now? He is waiting for his mom to come home. Who is going to take him for doctor visits? What happens to my car at the airport parking? What happens to all my life’s possessions from the last six and a half years living in my home in the United States? What happens to my lease? Is my landlord going to think I just left and didn’t care? What happens to my job, my life, and my American dream?”

Zinouri’s issued a statement on the incident and her upbringing in Tehran as provided by her employer, Modjoul:

No one warned me when I was leaving from Atlanta airport for Tehran. No one told me what to do when I was deported in Dubai. No one told me what to do with my life in the United States. No one even cared how I am going to go back to Tehran from Dubai, they said I don’t belong there, they said my life in the United States didn’t matter. They said that by removing me from that flight… And now no airline will board Iranians, except those with American passport, on any plane heading to the United States. I humbly ask for your support in my return to the United States, to my home, my dog, my car, my career, and my friends. My story will be much like others who dedicated their lives to their dream – the American Dream – and whose intentions and lives were turned upside-down on Friday without notice or reason. I very much look forward to having the freedom to return to my home.

FOX Carolina spoke one-on-one with Zinouri late Sunday evening and she shared how she was coping with the situation.

"The last 48 hours have felt a lot longer than 48 hours," she said. "It was chaos, it was a lot stress, it was a lot of shock and it was hearing the rumors, and then going from the rumors to actually something happening that would possibly affect my entire life and trying to somehow address the problem. Trying to get back as soon as possible."

She said she didn't know what was going to happen to her life back in Greenville - the place she calls her home.

"Greenville is home for me," said Zinouri. "I really officially started my adult life there and I built my home after graduation in the Greenville area because that's when I graduated and started working at Modjoul. Greenville has been home and the place where I started."

She knew how difficult it was for her, especially with such short notice of such a big change in her life and the lives of millions of Americans.

"It was hard not getting any kind of heads up," said Zinouri. "So that did make the situation more difficult."

What hurt her most, however, is how the entire situation has affected her loved ones.

"It definitely affected my family and myself. All of my family is totally devastated right now, including myself, and it's very heartbreaking for all of us to go through this," she explained. "I think people should know that even for an immigrant, that families are going to get affected, the life of that person is going to get affected. So it's not just that one person, it's my family here and in the United States."

Zinouri graduated in 2016. A spokeswoman for Clemson University says the university is not aware of any current faculty or students who are being denied entry to the U.S., but issued a warning to those who might be affected to avoid international travel.

In a second statement released Monday, Clemson University president Dr. James Clement said, "Clemson's focus remains squarely on supporting our students, faculty and staff who may potentially be affected by this situation."

Modjoul started a GoFundMe to help with her legal expenses. You can find it here. In the three days since the campaign was started, the GoFundMe has well surpassed the 15k goal and sits at over 16.2k.

Kevin Bishop, spokesman for Senator Lindsey Graham (R - South Carolina), said the senator was made aware of Zinouri's situation. He wrote via email, "This situation has been brought to our attention. Sen. Graham routinely helps individuals who face issues with the federal government. It's something he takes very seriously. We have tried to contact the individual in question. If she wants us to, we will be happy to look into this issue on her behalf."

Sunday evening, Senator Graham tweeted that he'd made contact with Zinouri and was working to resolve her situation.

In a press conference on Monday, Graham called the travel ban poorly-written and communicated to other members of the government. He said they were working to bring her back to Clemson.

"I think [Zinouri] is the kind of person we want," he said. "I think the travel ban was poorly written and she's the victim of that."

Senator Tim Scott released a joint statement regarding the Clemson grad:

"We have been in touch with Ms. Zinouri, Clemson and CBP regarding this matter, and are awaiting clarification and more information from CBP. Our office routinely interacts with constituents regarding immigration matters, and will handle this with the same care and professionalism."

On Wednesday, Zinouri gave her first update on Facebook since her initial post. She said it is still unclear when she will be able to return to the U.S., but she appreciates the outpouring of support she has received thus far.

She said her friends and neighbors have been able to take care of her dog Dexter while she is way and that her car is still parked at the airport.

Here is Zinouri's full post on Facebook:

"For most of the past three or four days, I have been trying to get an update to share with all the amazing people that have been supporting me and asking about my status. I wish I had an answer to escape this uncertainty and anxiety. Unfortunately, it is still unclear if/when I will be able to return to the United States and I don't know when I might get an update.

I am aware that much is being done through government and I truly appreciate all the support and leadership from Senator Graham, Senator Scott, Congressman Duncan, and everyone else who has been working on my case. I am also so thankful for all the support I have been receiving from all of my friends, my Modjoul family, Clemson University, and thousands of people that I have never met but have been supporting me and the countless other people caught up in all of this.

A few other updates, I am in Tehran with family and I am grateful for that. However, I am not able to spend any quality time with them. They are just as shocked and upset as I am. We spend most of our time following the news, anxiously waiting for any good news. Dexter is being taking care of by my amazing friends/neighbors. I want to get updates and pictures of him everyday but it is just heartbreaking to see them and not know if I will ever be able to get back to him. My car is still at the airport, and all my belongings are still in my apartment. I don't really have any long-term plans as it's hard to plan not knowing what's coming next.

Please know that the outpouring of support means more to me than I could possibly express, and regardless of the outcome, I will always be grateful for it. That said, I really want to go home."

Homeland Security suspends travel ban

Officials are working to bring Zinouri back to Greenville amid the announcement Saturday that the Department of Homeland Security suspended all actions to implement the immigration order made by President Trump.

Zinouri's employer released the following statement on their progress on getting her back to the U.S.:

"We are obviously encouraged by the Judge's order and can only surmise that it is a positive development for Nazanin. However, we simply do not yet have any clarity around its actual impact to our efforts to bring her home.” -Eric Martinez, Founder/CEO of Modjoul (Zinouri’s Employer)

Zinouri returns to the United States

On Sunday, a spokesman for Zinouri said she had arrived back in the United States and had cleared customs. Sunday saw a rush of travel into the United States after a judge ruled to suspend the temporary travel restrictions on Saturday.

Zinouri arrived in Boston, MA just before 1 p.m.

Her employers at Modjoul also posted a photo with her as they greeted her at the airport.

She is expected to fly into Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport on Monday afternoon.

Zinouri's dog, Dexter, friends and supporters are expected to welcome her home in the baggage claim area of the airport.

South Carolina lawmakers who lent a hand in Zinouri's situation are also weighing in.

"My office has been working with Dr. Zinouri for the past week," said Senator Tim Scott, "And I am glad to have received confirmation she has arrived on U.S. soil today."

Senator Lindsey Graham was also thrilled with the news.

"This is good news!" said Graham. "I know she has lots of friends and co-workers who can't wait to see her. Like everyone else, I'm happy she's almost home.

