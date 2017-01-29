Daughter accepts bronze replica medal on behalf of father, fallen veteran

Daughter accepts bronze replica medal on behalf of father, falle - FOX Carolina 21

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The daughter of a fallen veteran was surprised on Sunday with a special medal for her father’s service to the nation.

The commander of the Greenville Composite Squadron presented a bronze replica of the Congressional Gold Medal to Marbeth Abbott in honor of wartime volunteer missions flown by her father, Richard Worrell Kapp, Sr.

Mr. Kapp flew submarine-hunting missions with the Civil Air Patrol off the coast of South Carolina from June to December 1942, logging over 400 flight hours, according to the Greenville Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol. Mr. Kapp operated from CAP's base #8 on James Island near Charleston.

The ceremony to honor the veteran took place on Sunday at St. George the Martyr Anglican Church in Simpsonville.

The original medal was awarded to the Civil Air Patrol for service to the United States during World War II.

