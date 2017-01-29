Coroner identifies NC man killed in fatal collision on Geer Hwy in Greenville Co.

The coroner responded to the scene of a fatal collision in Greenville County Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. on US 276 near Geer Highway. Trooper say the crash was about 10 miles north of Travelers Rest.

Traffic was down to one lane as emergency responders blocked of the area of the collision.

Troopers say the driver of a 2002 Ford pick up truck was traveling east on US 276 and drove off the left side of the roadway, striking an embankment and overturning.

The driver, later identified as 57-year-old Curtis Russel Kempton of Columbus, N.C., succumbed to injuries at the scene of the crash.

The coroner says Kempton began having trouble breathing before traveling off the road. His wife, who was the passenger, was removed from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital. She sustained minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Kempton, the coroner reports, became pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by first responders. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts during the collision.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday for Curtis Russel Kempton. His cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.

This crash is an ongoing investigation by the SC Highway Patrol and Greenville County Coroner's Office.

