Winter Weather Advisory in effect through noon Monday for portions of Western NC

Scattered snow showers will continue over portions of the North Carolina mountains through the overnight and into early Monday morning.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected along the Tennessee border with an inch or less expected in lower elevations near the Blue Ridge Parkway, and in the lowest elevations of the French Broad River valley. Thus, the National Weather Service continues a Winter Weather Advisory for the North Carolina Mountains right along the Tennessee border through Noon on Monday. Snow on roads will create hazardous driving conditions in areas. Gusty winds will lead to some blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Outside of the mountains, in the Upstate and northeast Georgia, we can expect mostly cloudy skies this evening with a slight chance of a passing light rain shower or sprinkle early. Then decreasing clouds and breezy conditions for the remainder of overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s to near 30 outside of the mountains and in the middle 20s in the mountains. Wind gusts up to 25-30 mph are possible in the higher elevations and up to 20 mph elsewhere. This will make it feel much colder.

Monday there is a slight chance of a few lingering snow showers along the NC-TN border during the early morning then decreasing clouds to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Elsewhere we will start off with cold conditions and see mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Highs will range from the upper 40s in the Upstate/NE Georgia to only the upper 30s in the mountains.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be our warmest days this week under mostly sunny skies. Highs will range from the upper 50s in the mountains to the lower and middle 60s elsewhere. By the second half of the week we will have another system approach our area giving us more clouds and cooler temperatures heading into next weekend. Then Saturday night into Sunday a weak system looks to move into the area giving us a chance for a wintry mix in the higher elevations and mostly rain elsewhere. This currently does not look to be a strong system with a lot of moisture or cold air with it but we will watch it closely as the week progresses. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest forecast.

