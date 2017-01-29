Cold and sunny start to the week

Sunshine and a strong breeze will continue as the week begins, with cold temperatures staying near 52 in the Upstate and 40 in the mountains. Wind gusts up to 25-30 mph are possible in the higher elevations and up to 20 mph elsewhere, making it feel much colder. Tonight drops to near freezing or below.

If your area saw weekend snow, it should begin to melt with the sunshine. Watch for overnight refreeze on roads, and keep up on school closing/delay updates here.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be our warmest days this week under mostly sunny skies. Highs will range from the lower 60s in the mountains to the middle to upper 60s elsewhere.

By the second half of the week we will have another system approach our area giving us more clouds and cooler temperatures heading into next weekend. Saturday night into Sunday a weak system looks to move into the area giving us a chance for a wintry mix in the higher elevations and mostly rain elsewhere.

This currently does not look to be a strong system with a lot of moisture or cold air with it but we will watch it closely as the week progresses. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest forecast.

