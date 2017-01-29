President Trump defends executive order concerning extreme vetting

On Sunday, President Donald Trump took to social media to address the public concerning his recent executive order on extreme vetting.

He released the following statement on his Facebook page:

Earlier Sunday, the President cited global issues in a tweet in defense of his executive order:

Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.