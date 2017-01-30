Hundreds demonstrate outside GSP airport following Trump's executive order

The outside of airports have been filled with signs and protestors all across the nation, including in the Upstate. Hundreds of demonstrators lined the outside of GSP airport following the executive order on immigration by President Trump.

We heard from several people in the diverse crowd Sunday afternoon about why they took a stand against the executive order.

"I've had great opportunities to live here, to better myself and make my wife and children's lives better," Muhammad Furan said. "I know I would not get that from any other country and I want other people to experience that who are ambitious, that want to live right."

Demonstrators like Laila Jaber said immigration is a very important topic to her. She said her father and her husband are both legal immigrants and have contributed a lot to the community in which they live.

"No matter what your background, you can chase that dream, and make a better life for yourself," said Jaber. "Now it feels like that is limited, severely limited to people."

The organized demonstration here follows President Trump's executive order on immigration and the country's refugee program. President Trump said the executive order will secure borders by reviewing security policy over the next 90 days.

We also heard from individuals who were not in agreement with the demonstrators, and who agree with Trump's executive order.

"That's what America is, a melting pot, but that doesn't mean that people can come in who aren't interested in assembling with our culture, they're interested in taking over our culture," David Pearce said.

