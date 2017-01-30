Greenville Zoo to close for 2 weeks starting Monday - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Zoo to close for 2 weeks starting Monday

Posted: Updated:
Greenville Zoo sign (File) Greenville Zoo sign (File)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Zoo will close for two weeks for annual maintenance beginning Monday.

Zoo officials said staff members, city workers. And volunteers will spend that time cleaning, painting, and making any necessary repairs to areas and exhibits inside the 14-acre zoo.

The zoo will reopen on Saturday, February 11.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.