Clemson University nursing school building to be constructed at Greenville Memorial Hospital

Officials with Greenville Health System and Clemson University broke ground Monday on a new nursing school building on the Greenville Memorial Medical Campus.

The $31.5 million building will be constructed on the hospital campus located on Grove Road and will house Clemson University School of Nursing programs and other academic collaborations. The four-story, 78,255-square-foot clinical learning and research building will offer a hospital-like environment with virtual reality IV simulators and high-fidelity human patient simulators, classrooms and offices.

The new nursing school building will allow Clemson to more than double its undergraduate enrollment in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program. University officials said the program will be available to up to 800 students within six years, compared to 352 available seats and clinical placements currently offered.

“The School of Nursing is thrilled to work with Greenville Health System to develop a collaboration that will not only expand our enrollment but will also provide an opportunity to integrate teaching and clinical practice in innovative ways that will positively impact nursing education and patient outcomes,” Kathleen Valentine, director and associate dean of Clemson University’s School of Nursing and GHS chief nursing academic officer, stated in a news release. “The clinical immersion experiences afforded this cohort of students will make them attractive as future employees.”

Students are expected to begin course work in the new building in fall 2018.

