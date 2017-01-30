Protesters to picket outside Lindsey Graham's Greenville office Monday

Dozens of demonstrators are expected to take to the streets in Greenville Monday afternoon to protest President Trump’s pick for US attorney general.

Trump picked Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions for the position.

On Monday, a group plans to hold a peaceful demonstration in downtown Greenville, per a Facebook event page.

Below are some of the details listed on the event page.

Tell Senator Graham to vote NO on Sessions! We will be lining up to peacefully go to Senator Graham's upstate office to tell him why Jeff Sessions in unqualified to be the Attorney General. He is a climate change skeptic (NY Times), called the ACLU and the NAACP un-American (CNN), and supports the border wall with Mexico (CNN). #stopsessions



Important information about the event!



1. Ames (Amy Moxley) and Allison (Allison Fields) will be your organizers. If the police come, please direct them to Ames. She will be wearing a pink hat and be carrying a sign that reads "UCFE."



2. This is a PEACEFUL demonstration! We will be forming a line starting at Senator Graham's office building and continuing down the sidewalk towards the Peace Center.



Please be respectful to one another as well as law enforcement! 3. Bring signs displaying the reasons why Jeff Sessions is unqualified to be AG! The maximum dimensions are 20in x 30in and the stick holding them cannot be more than 1in wide by 40in long.



4. To be in line with the city ordinances, we have to stand single-file and cannot be excessively loud.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's Greenville office is located at 130 South Main Street.

