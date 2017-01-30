SC DMV offers relief for suspended drivers March 13 -17

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles said some drivers may be able to clear or reduce driving suspensions during the 2017 Driver Suspension Eligibility Week program.

The program is offered between March 13 and 17.

During that time licensed in South Carolina who lost their driving privileges for applicable suspensions may be able to clear the suspension or reduce the duration.

The following types of suspensions are applicable:

Excessive points for someone under the age of 18

Operating an unlicensed taxi

Operating an uninsured vehicle that they did not own

Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle

Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug related convictions

“This is a great opportunity for drivers to get back on the road,” said Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. “The key to a successful program is preparation. Customers should make sure they have all required documents when visiting an SCDMV branch to clear their suspension. Historically, customers arrive later in the week with incomplete information and lose their chance at reducing their suspension. We recommend visiting an SCDMV branch on Monday or Tuesday to make sure your business is complete by 5 p.m. Friday.”

Drivers must complete the Driver Suspension Eligibility Application (see PDF below) and visit an SCDMV branch during the week of March 13 to 17. Only drivers who clear all suspensions may apply for a license. Depending on the type of suspension, drivers may be required to pass the vision, knowledge, and road skills tests before receiving a new license, officials stated.

All fees must be paid and cannot be waived. Proof of insurance may also be required, officials said.

