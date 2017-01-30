Haywood Co. man charged with murder in wife's death - FOX Carolina 21

Haywood Co. man charged with murder in wife's death

Wayne Littrell (Haywood Co. Sheriff's Office) Wayne Littrell (Haywood Co. Sheriff's Office)
A Haywood County man was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife Sunday night, according to Haywood County deputies.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Hawk Mountain Road in the Coleman Mountain Community around 9:30 p.m.

They arrived and found that that Mary Littrell, 66, had been fatally shot.

Deputies said they detained Wayne Littrell, 72, for questioning. He was later arrested and charged with murder.

