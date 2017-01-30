Deputies: Man tried to shoot wife while children were in another room

A Union County man faces attempted murder and other charges after deputies said he fired a gun at his wife inside their home while their young children were in the next room, per Union County Sheriff’s Office investigative reports.

The victim told deputies 36-year-old Charles David Jones had been drinking on Friday and was threatening to kill himself.

The couple had an argument in their bedroom and Jones reportedly pulled a gun from a dresser drawer and pointed it at his wife’s face. Jones shot one time and reportedly turned the gun to his head. He threatened to shoot but never pulled the trigger.

The bullet fired at the wife struck the ceiling of the bedroom. Deputies said they also found a shell casing on the bed.

The couple’s young children were in the living room at the time of the shooting.

Jones left before deputies arrived.

A K-9 tracking team was called in to hunt Jones down.

He was later arrested and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm while intoxicated, and public drunkenness.

