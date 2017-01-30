GRAPHIC: Suspect sought after bodies of 7 dogs dumped in NC

The Union County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina is searching for the person responsible for the slaying of seven dogs.

According to deputies, the canines were found shot to death near Morgan Academy Road on Friday. None of the dogs were microchipped, officials said.

Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue said the gruesome scene was easily visible from the roadway. The slain dogs, three hounds, three shepherd mixes and a beagle mix, appeared to have had their necks broken and to have been shot behind the ear.

The shelter said two of the dogs taken to Ballantyne Veterinarian Clinic were confirmed to have suffered gunshot wounds and broken necks.

Their bodies were collected by volunteers before they could be disposed of by the Department of Transportation and were cremated by Faithful Companion, who donated their services for free.

The rescue gave names to each of the dogs, to honor them: Sophie, Scarlett, Ingrid, Rhett, Clyde, Baker and Bailey.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 704-283-3789. A $1,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

