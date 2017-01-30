Woman sentenced to prison after deadly 2015 DUI crash

An Easley woman has been sentenced to three years in prison after admitted to driving drunk before crashing a car and killing a passenger in 2015.

The solicitor’s office said Sydnee Adora Jones, now 20, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence resulting in death during a court hearing on Friday.

The judge sentenced Jones to three years in prison followed by three years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

On the night of Oct. 15, 2015, Jones was driving at a high rate of speed on Latham Road when her car ran off the roadway and hit a utility pole, killing 20-year-old Garrison Freeman, a passenger in the car.

Blood tests revealed Jones’ blood alcohol content was 0.178 percent at the time of the crash, more than double the legal limit of .08 percent.

