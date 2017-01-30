Police: Man charged in Gaffney bank robbery may be connected to other crimes

A 50-year-old man was arrested by the Gaffney Police Department after a bank robbery has been charged with driving a stolen car and may be linked to other crimes across the Carolinas, investigators said.

The investigation started on Jan. 8, according to the Gaffney Police Department, when a Silver Dodge Dakota club cab pickup truck was stolen from a QT in Charlotte. Officers stated a man, who was identified as Michael Shane Satterfield, 50, jumped into the vehicle and sped off.

On Jan. 9, police stated the First Piedmont Federal Savings and Loan, located at Granard Street on Gaffney, was robbed by an individual who matched the physical description of Satterfield.

They said the surveillance video showed a Silver Dodge parking on the Salvation Army parking lot right behind the bank and an individual walking toward the bank. Officers said while in the bank, Satterfield demanded money, claiming he had a gun. After he got the money, officers said the victim stated he escaped towards the Salvation Army.

On Jan. 10, the Silver Dodge Dakota club pickup was recovered by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Officers said a jacket, that matched the description of the one worn by Satterfield at the bank robbery, was found in the vehicle.

Later on Jan. 16, Satterfield was later located asleep in a stolen vehicle, according to the Gaffney Police Department.

Officers said Satterfield was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and larceny. He is set on a total bond of $13,465. He is currently detained in the York County Detention Center.

They said the Gaffney Police Department and investigators from other agencies are working together in order to determine if Satterfield is involved in other like crimes across the region.

