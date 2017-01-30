Cooley Springs-Fingerville Elementary School dismissing early due to power outage

A Spartanburg County Elementary School dismissed early on Monday due to an electrical issue.

School officials said Cooley Springs-Fingerville Elementary School began dismissing at 11:30 a.m.

The early dismissal was due to a power outage that requires electricity to the school be shut off for several hours in order for repairs to be made.

Buses began taking students home and the school district said parents may come and pick their children up as soon as they are able.

