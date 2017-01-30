Gowdy releases statement about Trump's executive order on refugees, immigration

US Rep. Trey Gowdy (R, SC) issued a statement Monday on President Donald Trump’s executive order on extreme vetting of refugees and travel restrictions which temporarily prevent people from seven foreign countries from entering the United States.

The executive order, signed Friday, sparked protests around the country and was denounced by some other world leaders.

“Our nation has a long and rich history of welcoming those fleeing persecution. We also have a long and rich history of liberating those suffering under oppression. We are the most welcoming and generous country in the world, and we are a country of immigrants.



The world we find ourselves in is dangerous and becoming increasingly so. Since national security and public safety are the preeminent functions of government, there is a fundamental duty to ensure the necessary background investigations can be done to stop anyone intent on doing harm from exploiting Americans’ generosity and taking more innocent lives.



American people deserve border and interior security. They deserve to know who is coming to our country, for what purpose, and for how long. They deserve to be assured those seeking entry into the country - regardless of the length of stay - have been vetted thoroughly and do not represent a security risk.



I am committed to doing everything we can to keep Americans safe just as I am committed to defending religious liberty and providing refuge to those fleeing persecution.”

Several other lawmakers representing South Carolina on Capitol Hill have also weighed in.

