Record number of Pick 3 lotto players win $3.5 million sum

Friday night’s Pick 3 Players draw surpassed the game’s previous record number of winners, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Officials said nearly 14,000 players won with 4 – 4 – 4 in Friday’s evening drawing, resulting in a $3.5 million prize payout.

Friday's drawing marked the tenth time this sequence has been drawn by the Lottery.

Depending on the price paid for the ticket, winners took home either $250 or $500 per play.

In December, triple 5s paid out $3.4 million to 13,657 winners. Officials said triple number combinations are the game's most popular played sequences.

