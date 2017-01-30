WATCH: Opposing team cheers on Upstate special needs basketball player

An Upstate mom said a show of sportsmanship on Friday moved her to tears.

Chandler Austin, 15, is a freshman at Union County High School. Chandler, who has Downs Syndrome, plays for the school's varsity basketball team. The teen's mother, Amy Austin, said her son loves being on the court but the game against the Eastside Eagles was particularly special.

Amy Austin said the opposing team began chanting his number, #40, and shouting, "Put 40 in."

The proud mom captured the moment on camera as the gym cheered on Chandler scoring:

