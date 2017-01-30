Missing Pickens Co. teens found

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said two missing teenagers have been found.

Deputies said 15-year-old Scott Herring of Dacusville was last seen getting off the bus at Pickens High School on the morning on Jan. 25.

Deputies said Scott was believed to be with two brother, 17-year-old Brandon Hembree and 15-year-old Daniel Hembree. The Hembree brothers reportedly left their aunt's residence on North Martin Road on Wednesday, but never boarded the school bus or attended class.

Witnesses reported seeing the boys later Wednesday evening in Pickens who asked for a ride. Deputies said the pair have juvenile pickup orders for probation violations and have a history of previous, similar behavior in running away.

On Monday afternoon, the City of Pickens said Herring and Daniel Hembree were found by officers with another friend and are safe.

