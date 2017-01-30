SC lawmakers react to president's travel ban

South Carolina lawmakers are weighing in on President Donald Trump's executive order blocking citizens of seven countries from entering the United States for three months.

Trump signed the order Friday, suspending travel to the U.S. for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Supporters of the action said it is a step toward protecting Americans from terrorist attacks, while opponents argue it specifically targets Muslim travelers.

Sen. Lindsey Graham said he doesn't disagree with temporarily halting refugees, but believes the executive order was hastily drafted and poorly communicated to other government leaders.

“The terrorists offer a glorious death," Graham said, of fighting ISIS. "We need to offer a hopeful life.”

Graham is working to assist Clemson doctoral graduate Nazanin Zinouri, a legal resident who remains in Iran after visiting family and being unable to return under the order.

"“I think she’s the kind of person we want," Graham said. "I think the travel ban was poorly written and she’s a victim of that.”

Sen. Tim Scott issued a joint statement with Sen. Marco Rubio on Sunday, expressing criticism with details of the executive order, but saying some reports on the order are misleading.

Below is an excerpt of the reaction from the senators:

We generally support additional vetting for many of those entering our country from nations where the United States has identified there are serious concerns regarding terrorist activities and planning. But given the broad scope and nature of these policy changes, we have some unanswered questions and concerns. We are seeking clarity on the changes to the Visa Waiver program, which is critical to the economies of our respective states. And we are uneasy about the potential impact of these measures on our military and our diplomatic personnel abroad, as well as those who put their lives on the line to work with us.

South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan spoke out in support of the order, saying it has been exaggerated and does not create a "Muslim ban" but instead stops travel from the affected countries while officials work to improve the vetting process for travelers.

Three of these countries have been classified as terrorist safe havens by the Obama Administration, the other three have known terrorist organizations operating within them. You'll notice that the largest Muslim majority country in the world, Indonesia, isn't even on this list. That is because again, this is not a Muslim ban. This part of the Executive Order addresses the real concerns about the situation on the ground in these countries. Iran for example is the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world, with terrorist assets and agents scattered all across the Western Hemisphere. Because President Obama ignored a bipartisan coalition in Congress by lifting sanctions and giving billions of dollars to Iran, they are now better financed to further fund their terrorist efforts throughout the globe. I believe this warrants taking some precautions to protect the American people.

