SCDPS fights aggressive driving with enforcement and education

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) is starting enforcement and education focused on the leading causations of fatal collisions: speed, changing lanes unlawfully and following too closely.

According to the SCDPS, the effort kicks off in the Upstate with a three-day wave on enforcement running from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.

“South Carolina is a great place to live and work, and we want those who live and visit here to feel safe navigating our roadways,” SCDPS Director, Leroy Smith, said.

Starting on January and continuing through the end of the year, the Highway Patrol Target Zero Team, which is a statewide team focused on fatality reduction, will team up with local troopers and local law enforcement to conduct periods of enforcement in areas around the state.

These areas include S.C 28 Bypass in Anderson County, U.S. 25 and I-385 in Greenville County, where statistics show a high incidence of fatalities.

The SCDPS stated the enforcement is coupled with a strong emphasis on safety education and outreach through the news media and social media.

“We need the public to examine their own driving behaviors and to help us when they see reckless drivers by calling *HP.” Highway Patrol Col., Mike Oliver, said.

