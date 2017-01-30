Greenville police reports runaway teen has returned home - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville police reports runaway teen has returned home

Posted: Updated:
Christopher Dunn (Source: Greenville Police Dept.) Christopher Dunn (Source: Greenville Police Dept.)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Police Department informed the 16-year-old runaway teen has been found. 

Officers said Christopher Dunn left West Greenville School at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday. 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.