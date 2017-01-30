Upstate sixth grader dies after meningitis infection

The School District of Pickens County sent a letter home with students on Monday after the death of a sixth grader.

District officials said a Gettys Middle School student was hospitalized with bacterial meningitis. Officials were notified Monday the child had passed away.

Spokesman John Eby said grief counselors are being made available at the school this week to help students coping with the tragedy. The school is also working with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to take precautions regarding the illness.

Eby said at this time, no recommendations have been made regarding students or staff who may have come into contact with the victim. Out of an abundance of caution, crews are cleaning areas and surfaces the child may have touched.

Below is an excerpt from the letter sent to district parents:

According to the CDC, most of the bacteria that cause meningitis are not as contagious as diseases like the common cold or the flu. The bacteria are spread to other people through close or direct contact (such as kissing) with the infected person. The symptoms of meningitis infection may be sudden onset of fever, headache, and stiff neck. Many times there may also be nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, or confusion. If you or anyone in your household exhibits these symptoms, seek care from a doctor. We will continue to monitor all students at GMS, watch for any other patterns of symptoms or illness, and remain in contact with DHEC. Should parents have questions or concerns regarding meningitis, they should contact their doctor.

Eby stressed it is safe for students to attend school as long as they are healthy.

On Tuesday, the district said DHEC sent a letter home to parents regarding symptoms of the infection. Officials emphasized handwashing as a way to prevent the spread of bacteria and advised seeing a doctor immediately if a child exhibits signs of meningitis:

