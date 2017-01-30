Denny's to temporarily close Upstate restaurants for improvements

Denny’s announced it will be temporarily closing its three Upstate restaurants on Feb. 2 in order to make kitchen renovations and conduct staff training.

“As a company that is proud to call Upstate South Carolina home, Denny’s looks forward to having the opportunity to improve the guest experience at our restaurants in Greenville and Spartanburg Counties.” Vice president of company operations and strategic initiatives, Ramon Torres, said.

These are the addresses of the Denny’s locations that will temporarily close:

2521 Wade Hampton Blvd. Greenville, SC 29301

2306 Reidville Rd. Spartanburg, SC 29301

115 Sloan Garden Rd. Boiling Springs, SC 29316

The Spartanburg and Boiling Springs locations will reopen on Feb. 13, but the Greenville location will not reopen until the following week.

