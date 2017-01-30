Miss Clemson University shares spotlight with ClemsonLIFE contestant

When Miss Clemson University 2017 was crowned on Saturday night, she didn't walk up alone.

Brooklyn Faye Garrett, 21, is a West-Oak High School graduate and native of Westminster. The junior earned the pageant title along with awards for philanthropy, congeniality and interview.

But when the spotlight was on Garrett, she took the moment to share it with a very special competitor: Sydney Davis, a ClemsonLIFE sophomore with Downs Syndrome.

Bonnie Garrett shared photos of the crowning moment and said Sydney joined Brooklyn on her victory walk.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.