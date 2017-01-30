Warrants: Caregiver arrested after elderly Greenville couple found with cockroaches in clothing, untreated illnesses

The Greenville Police Department said a man is in custody after two elderly victims were found with untreated injuries and cockroaches.

Columbus Patrick Christopher III is charged with two counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult after police were called to a welfare check on Pelham Road.

According to arrest warrants, an elderly woman was found with swelling to her legs and feet so severe it caused the skin to split open and cockroaches were coming out of her pajamas. Her briefs were reportedly stuffed with pads and toilet paper.

The male victim had multiple skin abrasions, swelling and redness to his legs, according to the warrants.

Christopher reportedly told police he stopped giving the female victim medication for congestive heart failure because it caused her to wet herself frequently.

The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment and placed in emergency protective care.

Christopher was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

