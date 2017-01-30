Crews investigating fire at abandoned Spartanburg Co. hotel - FOX Carolina 21

Crews investigating fire at abandoned Spartanburg Co. hotel

Posted: Updated:
Fire at abandoned hotel (Source: NSFD) Fire at abandoned hotel (Source: NSFD)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The North Spartanburg Fire District is investigating a fire at a vacant hotel on Monday.

Firefighters said they received reports of smoke coming from the building on Charisma Drive just before 4:30 p.m. The fire was extinguished without injuries.

The property is the former site of Campus Place Extended Stay. It has been vacant for several years, the assistant fire chief said.

North Spartanburg, Hilltop, Una, Boiling Springs, Westview and Spartanburg City fire departments all assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

