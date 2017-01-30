Warmer Tuesday, rain by late week

A stretch of quiet weather is coming, with temperatures warmer than normal. Showers will move in later this week, and again on Super Bowl Sunday.

Today, sunny skies will warm us all into the low to mid-60s by late day. Winds will still be brisk, so it may feel more like the 50s.

Wednesday stays sunny and mild, with highs in the 60s again through the entire region. A few clouds pass through Thursday with a chance for morning showers in the Tennessee border area as a front draws near. By Friday, our entire area could see scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.

The weekend will be a two-parter, since we have dry, seasonably cool weather in the forecast for Saturday, then a cold rain expected Sunday. We’ll have to monitor the end of the weekend closely though, since we could see a brief wintry mix early for the mountains and even the Upstate Sunday morning. Right now, however, it looks like mostly rain.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.