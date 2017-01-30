Grandfather of 2-year-old found safe in Anderson talks about case

A 2-year-old, Devon Burton clung to an Anderson Police officer Friday afternoon. However, there's still a mystery behind how the little boy, who went missing for hours ended up wandering the street about a block from his home.

"She went to the store to get some cigarettes, came back - the house was wide open," Bobby Foster, the little boy's grandfather, said. "Someone had that youngin'."

Foster says while he slept, his daughter left the home, came back and no one could find Devon.

"If someone had come in here and tried to grab him up- he got a set of lungs on him. I would've heard him. I'm like the next room over," Foster said.

And that's why he thinks someone Devon knew took him from the home on Bailey Street then dropped him off near Hudgens and Farmer Street.

"His body temperature was warm, he wasn't cold inside or out," Foster said.

He says his daughter is getting a bad rap and that's what she told a judge during a bond hearing.

"Your Honor, I'm not on drugs," Heather Knight said.

Anderson Police charged her with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person. She also has a child neglect charge back in 2011 in Laurens County.

My daughter got took because when I was pregnant with her I was using drugs," Knight said. "When I had my daughter and I lost my daughter, I refused to put my son through that."

And her son's father, Randolph Burton, says he wants Devon back.

"I miss snuggling with him when he wakes up and goes to sleep," Burton said.

He says he doesn't know what happened when Devon disappeared for several hours.

"I wasn't nowhere near Anderson at the time," Burton said.

He says he's working with the South Carolina Department of Social Services to see what's next.

"I haven't gotten any kind of information," Burton said.

Foster says he's grateful for the safe return of his grandson and hopes he'll be reunited his mother soon.

"She feels pretty bad," Foster said.

