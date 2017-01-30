NFL great Calvin Johnson makes way to Upstate to announce 2017 Limestone football signing class

An NFL great is coming out of retirement and making a trip to the Upstate on Wednesday.

Former NFL standout Calvin Johnson will make an appearance in Gaffney, SC to help his former Detroit Lions teammate and current Limestone College Head Football Coach Mike Furrey announce his first signing class.

The 2017 signing class announcement will be made during the Limestone Football National Signing Day Show. The 90-minute special will start at 10 a.m. in the Limestone football locker room and will be broadcast live on the Limestone Athletics Facebook page.

“As a coaching staff, we want to ‘transform’ Limestone football from a program just getting off the ground into a regional and national contender,” said Furrey. “Who else is better equipped to help us start that transformation than Megatron!”

The program, which is open to the public, will feature in-depth analysis about each of the newest members of the football program.

Following the signing announcement, Furrey will also make his way to WZZQ for a special hour-long Limestone Football live with host Dennis Fowler. The program will take place at 5 p.m. on WZZQ 104.3 FM or online at this link.

