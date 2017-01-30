Dispatch: Firefighters on scene of apartment fire in Spartanburg

Scene of fire at Archibald Rutledge Apartments (Jan 30, 2017 FOX Carolina)

The Spartanburg City Fire Department is on scene of a fire at an apartment complex Monday evening, dispatchers say.

The fire was reported at Archibald Rutledge Apartments located on N Church Street in Spartanburg.

At this time, that is all of the details available.

