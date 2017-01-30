Dispatch: Firefighters on scene of apartment fire in Spartanburg - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Firefighters on scene of apartment fire in Spartanburg

Scene of fire at Archibald Rutledge Apartments (Jan 30, 2017 FOX Carolina) Scene of fire at Archibald Rutledge Apartments (Jan 30, 2017 FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg City Fire Department is on scene of a fire at an apartment complex Monday evening, dispatchers say.

The fire was reported at Archibald Rutledge Apartments located on N Church Street in Spartanburg.

At this time, that is all of the details available.

