Police: Death investigation reveals Black Mountain couple died in murder-suicide shooting

Police have determined that a Black Mountain couple died as a result of a murder-suicide shooting following a double death investigation in Buncombe County.

The Black Mountain Police Department said a family member told police that two people had died inside of the Buncombe County residence on Monday. The home was located on Cement Road.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene they discovered the bodies of 46-year-old Christine Davis and 44-year-old Christopher Wilson laying in the bedroom bathroom area of the residence. They said both appeared to have suffered from a single, fatal gunshot wound and were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said a handgun was found in close proximity to the scene as well.

Officers with the Black Mountain Police Department say that after an investigation and forensic medical examination of the deceased couple, they were able to determine that the incident was consistent with the murder of Christine Davis, who died of a single gunshot wound to the head, and the suicide of Chris Wilson, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say the two were in an intimate relationship but had no prior domestic violence-related police interactions to note. The couple was last seen on Sunday, January 29.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.