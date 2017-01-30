Gettys Middle School student dies from bacterial meningitis

Monday was a sad day in Pickens County as a sixth grader from Gettys Middle School passed away from bacterial meningitis. School district spokesman, John Eby said the district was taking precautions since hearing the news.

"Out of abundance of caution we've gone ahead and sent a letter notifying parents,” explained Eby.

Pickens County administrators took another precaution when they ordered a deep cleaning of the areas the child came in contact with recently. Doctor Jason Blasenack says parents should not be majorly concerned about their child contracting bacterial meningitis. He says the infection is very rare.

"Throughout my career which entails 15 years of practice I've only seen 4 total cases of bacterial meningitis."

Symptoms include, severe headache, fever, chills, blurred vision, light sensitivity and even rashes. Doctor Blasenack encouraged parents to keep a close eye on their children over the next several days.

"It's basically an infection of the brain and spinal canal. It gets transmitted coughing, sneezing,” said Dr. Blasenack, “Or people in close contact with others."

If caught early, the infection is curable with antibiotic treatment. Faculty will continue to monitor the students at GMS. Counselors will be on hand throughout the week for grieving students.

