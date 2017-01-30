Fire chief: Around 60 firefighters work to put out house fire in Union Co.

Fire chief: Around 60 firefighters work to put out house fire in - FOX Carolina 21

The Southside Fire Department chief said around 60 firefighters were on scene working to put out a house fire in Union County Monday night.

The fire occurred at a residence on the 4000 block of Buffalo West Springs Highway. An iWitness said the flames began at the left side of the house where the garage is located, Chief Mike Lancester reports.

Eight fire departments were on scene fighting the blaze which took about 45 minutes to contain. The house was fully involved.

The chief said one female was inside the home at the time of the fire, but she was able to make it out safely and was checked by EMS and is fine.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. The incident is under investigation by the Southside Fire Department and Union County Sheriff's Office.

Red Cross is assisting the family.

