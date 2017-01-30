Greenville Police Department: Changing the way they protect and serve

Greenville Police are changing the way they protect and serve. On Monday, the force started their first days in a designated zone.

The new police method has been in the works for at least a year and now officers are starting to put it to the test.

"One of the reasons we went to this re-organization was stream line accountability, and community contact and being invested in the community," Lt. Patricia Mullinax said. "So now instead of worrying about the whole city, I'm really focused in a particular area."

Mullinax oversees Zone 4, and also held a chair position to get this initiative started. Officers said by keeping the same officers in the same area, over the course of time, will keep these officers invested in the community like never before. Officers said it will also give the community an opportunity to bring problems to the officers' attention.

It is consistency, the police department says, will hopefully earn more trust. The police department divided the city into the following four zones:

Zone 1: Downtown Greenville, central business area and western portion of the city

Zone 2: Rutherford and Pete Hollis corridors

Zone 3: 1-385, I-85 corridor, Woodruff Road corridor and Haywood Mall area

Zone 4: Nicholtown and Shermwood communities, Cleveland Park, Skyland Park & Gower Park

All officers have different zones, along with different problems that need addressing. The department hopes investing officers in one area over the course of time will earn trust and build relationships.

"Our goal is to have the consistent familiar faces, in the same areas so the community knows who is patrolling their areas and the community knows who to go to if there's any issues," Lt. Johnathan Bragg, Greenville PD PIO.

"I think we're going to see a change in our relationship with the community. I think we're going to be focused in the community and really working that partnership is really how I see effective change happening," Mullinax said.

