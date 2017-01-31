Union County High School basketball player with Down syndrome shoots and scores, video goes viral

If it's basketball season, you can find Amy Austin cheering on her son, Chandler, from the stands at Union County High School.

"Chandler has inspired us from day one, so for him to have these opportunities is a plus," said Austin.

Chandler, a freshman at Union County High, was born with Down syndrome, but Austin says it's never held him back.

"For him to be given the opportunity to be part of the basketball team as a team member, not as a manager, but to be part of the team, is incredible," she said.

You can find the 15-year-old varsity basketball player on the courts with his Union County High School teammates, and last Friday night was no exception.

"They were chanting for them to put number 40 in! Put number 40 in!" said Austin.

Austin says she heard a familiar number as she watched from the Eastside High School stands.

"I pulled out my phone really quick and started videoing," said Austin. "I posted it on Facebook like I normally do when I'm bragging on my children!"

The video captured Chandler throwing up a basketball and the sweet sound of the crowd screaming as the ball goes through the net. Thousands have watched and hundreds have shared the video.

Chandler's mom says it's not about the points or winning that makes her proud, but her son's journey that inspires her most.

"It makes us feel good because when he was little we didn't know that he would have these opportunities. We didn't know what was going to happen. He took his first steps at 26-months-old. We were told that he may never talk and that he wouldn't do these things, but he's doing them," said Austin.

Chandler's mom says she hopes his video will bring awareness and maybe help more kids like him be treated just like their teammates.

"The great part about all of it is just to watch his teammates and all of those around him really build and bond with him," said Union County High School Athletic Director, Brandon Thompson.

Chandler's teammates say they feel thankful that Chandler is part of their team.

"Chandler is like my little brother. Our team is one big family and Chandler is part of our family," said Union County High School basketball player, Brandon Thompson.

"When you see somebody like Chandler who loves it so much, it just makes you want to give 110% everyday," said Thompson.

Junior basketball player, Kenneth Tucker says Chandler has taught them what it means to be an athlete.

"Anything we're doing, he's doing. If we mess up in practice and have to run, he's running with us. If we're shooting free throws, he's right there beside us. If we're coming in to practice and work on our game, he's right there beside us every step of the way," said Tucker.

