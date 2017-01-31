Police: 2 victims robbed at gunpoint in downtown Greenville

Parking lot along River Street where police said the robbery occurred (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 31, 2017)

The Greenville Police Department is searching for two suspects after an armed robbery in downtown Greenville late Monday night.

According to police, the armed robbery happened in a parking lot on River Street around around 11:30 p.m.

Police two victims were robbed. Two men reportedly approached the victims and demanded money. One of the men was armed with a handgun.

The suspects took cash from both victims and ran away along Westfield Street.

K-9 teams were called in to search the area but police said the suspects were not found.

