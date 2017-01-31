Special election to fill Pacolet mayor's seat, 2 town council positions

A special election will be held in Pacolet on Tuesday to elect a mayor and two council members.

Former Mayor Shelly Smith and two council members resigned in November 2016. The non-partisan special election will be fill their unexpired terms.

According to the South Carolina Election Commission, Dewey Harrelson Jr. is on the ballot for mayor, and John Ezell and Robert Osborn are on the ballot for town council. The three candidates are running unopposed.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

