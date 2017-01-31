DHEC hosts meeting to update public on cleanup after 2014 Anderson Co. fuel spill

The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control and Anderson County officials will hold a meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the progress in cleaning up a fuel spill discovered in Belton in 2014.

Plantation Pipe Line, a company that owns and operates a 26-inch pipeline which transports gasoline and diesel through South Carolina, discovered on Dec. 8, 2014 that approximately 369,600 gallons of gasoline and diesel had spilled from the pipeline in an area along Lewis Drive near the Calhoun Road intersection, according to a news release.

Crews closed down the road and brought in equipment to repair the pipeline and recollect some of the spilled fuel.

Lewis Drive was reopened to traffic the week of December 19, 2014.

On Tuesday, DHEC said officials will discuss the Corrective Action Plan for the spill during a 6:30 p.m. meeting at Cedar Grove Elementary School, located at 107 Melvin Lane in Williamston.

At the meeting, DHEC will provide recap the spill, ongoing cleanup efforts, monitoring that has been in place since the spill, and next steps.

