Crews work to contain growing McDowell Co. wildfire

The Sugar Cove Fire near Marion had grown to 180 acres by late Monday and was 10 percent contained, according to the US Forest Service.

The wildfire is burning northeast of NC Highway 80 and backing downslope in the Singecat Branch and Burgins Creek drainage, officials said.

75 people were on scene battling the fire Monday from the US Forest Service, NC Forest Service, and McDowell and Madison County agencies.

Firefighters have made containment lines on the eastern section of the fire and two helicopters are dropping water onto the fire.

Crews are also working to protect structures.

Additional resources have been ordered and will be put in place on Tuesday to aid in suppression efforts.

Follow the U.S. Forest Service - National Forests in North Carolina Facebook page for updates.

