Coroner: Teen's September shooting death ruled accidental

The Spartanburg County coroner said the shooting death of a teenage girl at an apartment complex has been ruled accidental.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said 17-year-old Anna Marie Goode was shot and killed on Sep. 12, 2016.

Investigators said Goode was visiting a friend at the he Hidden Park Apartment complex on Spruce Street when she was shot in the torso. She died at the hospital.

The case went months without an arrest and Goode’s family met with anti-violence activists on Jan. 26 to have a prayer vigil in the girl’s memory.

On Tuesday, Clevenger confirmed Goode’s death was ruled accidental.

A spokesman for the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile was charged in the case for possession of a stolen gun from an unrelated car breaking and that the solicitor's officer determined in November that no charges would be filed for the shooting incident.

