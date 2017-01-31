Coroner: Teen's September shooting death ruled accidental

The Anderson County Coroner's Office is investigating a teenager's death on Wednesday.More >
Deputies said Cassidy Ann Bottoms, 15 was reportedly abducted by two males from Winston Salem, NC.
Six siblings who wanted to remain together have gotten their wish, thanks to their adoption by an Ohio couple with five biological children.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.
The U.S. Army has published the final photo of a combat photographer who captured on camera the blast that killed her in an accidental mortar explosion in Afghanistan nearly four years ago.
The Greenwood County coroner and the Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that claimed two lives Thursday morning.
On Wednesday, an Upstate teacher was named South Carolina Teacher of the Year at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.
Greenville County Schools is looking into keeping popular spinners out of the classroom.
Authorities say a man fatally punched a woman who tried to prevent him from re-entering a bar where he had fondled her against her will.
Do you get paid for overtime work? The House of Representatives just passed a bill you may want to know about.
Niche.com released a ranking of the hardest colleges to get into in South Carolina for 2017.
The Anderson County Fair runs from May 4-14 at the Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center, 3027 MLK Jr. Blvd.
Take a look back at firefighters throughout Greenville's history for International Firefighters' Day.
Clemson Prowl and Growl. (5/3/17)
Gaffney HS English teacher Erin Fox wins SC Teacher of the Year. (5/3/17)
