Anderson Co. deputies investigating armed robbery at Stop-A-Minit

The suspect is seen in this surveillance footage (Courtesy: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

Anderson County deputies are investigating an early morning robbery at the Stop-A-Minit on the Highway 28 Bypass.

Per investigative reports, the gas station was robbed just before 4:30 a.m.

The clerk told deputies he was stocking cigarettes when a man approached the register and asked for a box of Newport cigarettes. After the clerk retrieved the box of cigarettes, he said he noticed the man was armed with a gun. The man then demanded all the money in the register and threatened to shoot if the clerk refused to hand over the cash.

The man then fled the store with cash in hand and the clerk ran to the back of the business to call 911.

The suspect was wearing a camouflage jacket at the time and might have left in a large, dark SUV.

Forensics and K-9 teams were called in but the suspect was not located, per reports.

On Feb. 3, deputies posted surveillance videos of the suspect on Facebook in hopes of generating leads.

If you have information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

