SC Dept. of Educations seeking summer meal site sponsors

The South Carolina Department of Education is looking for government agencies, school districts, faith-based and private nonprofit organizations to sponsor summer meal sites for the Summer Meals Program.

The program, funded by the United States Department of Agriculture, aims to serve healthy meals to children during the summer months when school is not in session.

South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman said the program has provided about 4 million meals to children thus far.

She said increasing the number of summer meal sites can help more SC school children get the nutrition they need during summer vacation.

“Summertime brings a break from school, but the need for good nutrition and learning does not take a break,” said Ron Jones, Director of the Office of Health and Nutrition. “Unfortunately, during the summer break many children aren’t receiving the important nutrition assistance normally found in free and reduced price meals that they receive during the school year. This program is designed to fill the nutritional gap experienced by many children during the summer.”

Jones said there are still many more children who need to be served.

“We cannot do it alone,” He added. “We need more eligible organizations willing to serve as sponsors or sites in their communities.” Sponsors can operate the program and feed students at various sites such as schools, churches, recreation centers, hospital cafeterias, farmer’s markets, community and migrant centers, and other areas in the local community.

Per a news release, sponsors can receive training and support on setting up and operating a successful program.

