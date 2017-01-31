Greenville police officer's quick action may have saved man's life after drug overdose

A Greenville police officer was able to revive a man who found unconscious after overdosing in the parking lot of the Chili’s restaurant on Haywood Road Sunday evening, according to investigative reports.

Police were called to reports of an unconscious man in the back of the parking lot and arrived to find the man barely breathing. There was also other evidence indicating a possible drug overdose.

A spokesman for the police department said Master Patrolman Semanyk quickly arrived on scene and administered Narcan to the man. The man regained consciousness just seconds later.

Narcan is a prescription medicine that blocks the effects of opioids and reverses an overdose, police said.

“We are thankful to have Narcan issued to us for situations like this. Due to the quick thinking and response from these officers, their actions possibly saved this young man's life” the Greenville Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

